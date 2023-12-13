Gulf Coast State College’s Law Enforcement Academy Application Deadline Approaching

Panama City, FL – The Gulf Coast State College Law Enforcement Academy is currently accepting applications for the Spring 2024 cohort until Monday, January 15, 2024.
Students of the Law Enforcement Academy receive the crucial skills and training necessary to become effective and responsible officers, including de-escalation techniques, emergency response, and understanding the law.
The Law Enforcement Academy certificate program is 770 contact hours that can be applied to 15 credits toward an A.S. degree in Criminal Justice Technology, furthering the education and training of law enforcement professionals.
Spring 2024 Law Enforcement Academy important dates:
Application deadline is January 15, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. CST
Mandatory orientation for students is January 4, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. CST in the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), Room 105 on the North Bay campus.
Classes are held Monday through Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. CST at the GCSC North Bay campus.
For more information, please contact Daryl White at (850) 769-1551 ext. 5613 or dwhite6@gulfcoast.edu.
