Thursday, December 21, 2023

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—December 21

FishNews masthead

DECEMBER 21, 2023

Highlights

Recovering Threatened and Endangered Species 2021–2022 Report to Congress

Rice's whale surfacing

NOAA Fisheries released the latest comprehensive report on recovering threatened and endangered species. We are also adding the endangered Rice’s whale to the Species in the Spotlight initiative, which will provide more resources and foster partnership dedicated to recovering the species. This initiative is covered in the report, which summarizes efforts to recover all domestic and transnational species under our jurisdiction and highlights progress made towards recovery of endangered species, like the Rice’s whale, identified in the Species in the Spotlight initiative.

2023 Recap: Our Most Popular Marine Stories, Podcasts, Photos, and Videos

Fish swimming around a coral reef

That’s a wrap on 2023! Check out the most popular stories, photos, videos, and podcasts of the year.

Subscribe to New Climate Change Newsletter—“The Shift”

As we welcome the new year, we will also welcome the first edition of our climate change newsletter, “The Shift.” Climate change is a real and present threat to our ocean stewardship mission. The Shift will highlight our work to safeguard the nation’s valuable marine resources from its impacts. Subscribe to receive this bi-monthly feature of NOAA Fisheries action on climate change, including news, videos, and podcasts.

School of fish swimming in a circular formation

Podcast: Winter News Roundup

Two North Pacific right whales in Barnabas Trough, just south of Kodiak Island, Alaska.

A roundup of recent headlines from around the agency—hear about endangered species, climate change, habitat restoration, Antarctic research, and more.

NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Recreational Fisheries: 2023 In Review

Fishing boat in open water with mountains in the background

Learn more about regional and national activities that showcase the successes and collaborations shaping our effort on recreational fisheries in 2023.

Alaska

NOAA Fisheries Releases Report on Killer Whale Entanglements in Alaska from 1991–2022

Killer whales swim in the waters off Alaska

Our new technical report provides comprehensive detail of 37 reported killer whale entanglement cases in Alaska over the past three decades. It serves as a resource for researchers, policymakers, and stakeholders working to understand and lessen impacts of entangling materials.

NOAA Fisheries Releases 2023 Ecosystem Status Reports for Alaska

3D render and imaging of topographic map of Alaska showing the Gulf of Alaska, Aleutian Islands and Bering Sea. Satellite images courtesy of NASA.

The 2023 Ecosystem Status Reports for the eastern Bering Sea, Aleutian Islands, and Gulf of Alaska are now available. The reports provide current conditions and trends in key oceanographic, biological, and ecological indicators in these ecosystems.

West Coast

Overfished Declaration for Quillback Rockfish Off California Likely to Limit Fishing

Quillback rockfish

NOAA Fisheries has declared quillback rockfish off the coast of California to be overfished. This declaration prompts the development of a rebuilding plan by the Pacific Fishery Management Council. Learn more about the declaration and how anglers can help.

Pacific Islands

Managing and Conserving the World’s Largest Tuna Fisheries

Yellow fin tuna

NOAA Fisheries and partners convened for the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission annual meeting in the Cook Islands. The United States and Pacific nations reached agreement on many issues, and returned home with new management measures that establish international rules for Pacific bigeye, skipjack, and yellowfin tuna fishing.

Collaboration Guides Completion of 2023 Seafloor Mapping and Coral Reef Assessments

Tropical fish swimming around coral

This year, our scientists set sail aboard the NOAA Ship Rainier to collect important scientific data on coral reefs and ocean conditions and to map the seafloor. Check out some highlights from their voyage.

Southeast

Return ‘Em Right Best Release Practices Manual Available for Recreational Anglers

Person on a fishing boat holding up a fish

Anglers, captains, fisheries managers, and scientists collaborated with the Return ‘Em Right team to create guidance on best release practices for reef fish in the southeast United States. The manual is a resource for anglers to guide them on the water and improve survival of reef fish.

Southeast Region's Threatened and Endangered Species Art Contest: Winners

Colored pencil drawing of ocean scape with sea turtle and ray

More than 50 student artists entered the Southeast Region’s Threatened and Endangered Species Art Contest. Their pieces raised awareness about the protected species and helped celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act. Check out the winning artwork.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Welcome to the New Era of Shark Ageing

Scientists working on front of a computer

A shark biologist at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center’s Narragansett Laboratory is developing techniques to revamp shark ageing and correct age estimates. Improved and validated ageing methods can bring better management of shark populations and overall ecosystem sustainability.

Supporting Endangered Atlantic Sturgeon in the Chesapeake Bay

Two sturgeon

NOAA is working with partners in the Chesapeake Bay to help rebound an endangered segment of the sturgeon population. They will identify and protect their habitat, minimize dangers, and study their abundance, reproduction, and distribution.

Upcoming Deadlines

January 3: Applications due for Farm Labor Stabilization and Protection Pilot Program

January 31: Highly Migratory Species Art Contest submission deadline.

February 5: Applications due for NOAA Gulf of Mexico Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

February 13: Applications due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

February 13: Applications due for NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge Funding Opportunity

February 14: Proposals due for Ruth D. Gates Coral Restoration Innovation Grant funding

February 16: Applications due for Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

February 20: Applications due for NOAA New England Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

March 4: Applications due for Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund funding opportunity

March 20: Full proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity

View more news and announcements

Upcoming Events

January 8: Workshop for Educators: Climate Resources for Supporting MWEEs

January 9: Workshop for Educators: Maryland Environmental Literacy Framework

January 29-February 1: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council January 2024 Meeting

January 30-February 1: New England Fishery Management Council January 2024 Meeting

February 5: Mid-Atlantic Cooperative Research Summit

February 6: Workshop for Educators: Creating a District Environmental Literacy Plan 

February 6-8: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council February 2024 Meeting

February 8-12: North Pacific Fishery Management Council 2024 Meeting

March 5: Workshop for Educators: Connecting Students to Climate Solutions

March 5–7: North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Risk Reduction Technology Workshop

View more events

