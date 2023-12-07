Over 300 thousand people have now climbed the St. George Island lighthouse.
On the afternoon of November 17th, the Cape St. George Light welcomed its 300,000th individual to climb the historic lighthouse since its reconstruction on St. George Island.
Stuart White from Eastpoint, was the history making climber.
Stuart was awarded a lifetime free climbing pass, a framed commemorative certificate, and a lighthouse replica.
Lighthouse Keeper Patricia Hale, Gift Shop Associate Lani Gibson and Executive Director Amy Hodson were on hand to participate in the milestone and to make the presentation.
Stuart’s family is local to Franklin County.
His brother, Jason, owns Jason White Construction.
After the lighthouse collapsed on Oct. 21, 2005, the St. George Lighthouse Association led the effort to reconstruct the lighthouse.
It was rebuilt at the center of St. George Island to protect it from continued erosion on Little St. George, the lighthouse opened to the public in Dec. 2008.
Since that time, the staff at the Lighthouse Museum and Gift Shop have carefully tracked the number of climbers and in just fifteen years, 300,000 individuals have climbed up the 92 stairs and the eight-rung ladder to the top.
