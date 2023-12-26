The Guardian Ad litem program is looking for local volunteers.
The Florida Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office represents abused,
abandoned and neglected children in court and the community while assisting the
child in expressing their needs and wishes.
The guardian ad litem team includes a Guardian ad Litem Attorney,
a child welfare professional, and hopefully a trained volunteer or pro bono
attorney from the child's community.
There is a need for volunteers in Franklin County.
There are currently 26 local children who need the Guardian ad
litem services, but only four volunteers from the Franklin County area
It’s a big commitment but not overwhelming.
If you would like to help, on average you would have to devote 8
to 10 hours a month to the program.
Anyone interested in learning more can call Angela at 850.606.1213
or go on-line to www.guardianadlitem.org
No comments:
Post a Comment