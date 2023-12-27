There is currently an effort to restart a Keep Franklin County Beautiful Program in Franklin County, and it is moving forward.
Keep Franklin County Beautiful is a group that works to combat litter in the county and also works to promote recycling.
It was last active in the county in the early 2000’s.
There is now a new group of people who are trying to restart the program, and say their application with the National Keep America Beautiful group has been accepted and they should be an active affiliate within a few months.
That affiliation should give them access to some funding so they can begin clean-up and educational events throughout the year.
There are already more than 40 groups in Florida affiliated with Keep America Beautiful, and they were each awarded 15 thousand dollars from the Department of Transportation this year because of the affiliation.
The group has also received its non-profit status from the state, so it can take donations.
There is also a 7-member board of young and highly motivated people to oversee the program.
Lynn Wilder, who is heading up the effort, said the group already has an aluminum recycling effort at the Apalachicola Farmer’s Market, where people can bring their aluminum cans every two weeks.
They also have collection sites at three businesses in Apalachicola.
That earns the group 50 cents for every pound of aluminum they collect.
They hope to expand that effort to Eastpoint, Carrabelle and St. George Island if they can get the volunteers.
The group hopes to partner with the Franklin County in the future to increase its effectiveness.
Wakulla County has a “Keep Wakulla County Beautiful” group which has been active for over 15 years.
Wakulla County Commissioner Mike Kemp said Wakulla County provides their group 40 thousand dollars a year and they get 10 times that in returns through the various clean-up efforts the group provides.
The Wakulla County group removes almost 40 thousand pounds of litter each year.
Her added that because of Franklin County’s tourism, the efforts of a Keep Franklin County Beautiful group will be even more appreciated.
