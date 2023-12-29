You'll be able to legally use fireworks to celebrate the new year in Florida, at least in certain areas.
A law that took effect in 2020 allows fireworks to be used legally on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and on July 4th.
The law is a change from past restrictions on the selling and use of fireworks, which were illegal in Florida unless they were being used to frighten birds that were near fish hatcheries or specific agriculture sites in the state.
But remember that all fireworks and pyrotechnic devices are prohibited on all national forest lands, including the Apalachicola National Forest.
