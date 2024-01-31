A documentary film about Apalachicola oysters has been recognized with a Suncoast Emmy Award at the recent awards ceremony in Hollywood, Florida.
The film is called for UNFILTERED: The Truth About Oysters.
The film includes researchers from some of Florida’s most prestigious universities along with voices of Apalachicola residents including Thirteen Mile Seafood owner Tommy Ward and former Eastpoint oyster broker Susan Reeder.
The research that was conducted to produce the film revealed a drastic circumstance for what is considered a keystone species for aquatic environments, a food source for thousands of years and an essential factor for healthy estuaries, including our own world-famous Apalachicola Bay.
The production team earning Emmy honors include Director Josh McLawhorn, Executive Producer Chucha Barber, and Photojournalists Richard Bickel, Gaby Rodeiro, and Stephen Leacock.
The work of Richard Bickel is the opening sequence which sets the whole tone for the film.
Richard Bickel said the Emmy award was “unexpected and humbling”.
This is the 2nd Emmy for the project having won the first for “Environmental Science, Short Form” with what became the film’s trailer.
The film has been screened at more than 25 film festivals in the United States, Canada, Europe and South America winning numerous other awards including best documentary, and best director.
The film has not yet been released to the general public, but the film team hopes its numerous awards will lead to a contract with a streaming platform in the near future.
The film is called for UNFILTERED: The Truth About Oysters.
The film includes researchers from some of Florida’s most prestigious universities along with voices of Apalachicola residents including Thirteen Mile Seafood owner Tommy Ward and former Eastpoint oyster broker Susan Reeder.
The research that was conducted to produce the film revealed a drastic circumstance for what is considered a keystone species for aquatic environments, a food source for thousands of years and an essential factor for healthy estuaries, including our own world-famous Apalachicola Bay.
The production team earning Emmy honors include Director Josh McLawhorn, Executive Producer Chucha Barber, and Photojournalists Richard Bickel, Gaby Rodeiro, and Stephen Leacock.
The work of Richard Bickel is the opening sequence which sets the whole tone for the film.
Richard Bickel said the Emmy award was “unexpected and humbling”.
This is the 2nd Emmy for the project having won the first for “Environmental Science, Short Form” with what became the film’s trailer.
The film has been screened at more than 25 film festivals in the United States, Canada, Europe and South America winning numerous other awards including best documentary, and best director.
The film has not yet been released to the general public, but the film team hopes its numerous awards will lead to a contract with a streaming platform in the near future.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment