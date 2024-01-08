A Florida approved ServSafe Food Manager certification training and exam will be offered on January the 14th in Apalachicola, and the registration deadline has been extended so you can still sign up.
Florida law requires all managers employed by a food service establishment to pass an approved test and receive a certificate proving it.
Managers have 30 days after they are hired to pass the required test.
Food Trucks also need a certified person who has a Manager Certificate as do lodging establishments that provide breakfast or food.
The certification is valid for 5 years.
Many people attended a group training in Apalachicola years ago and those certifications expire in January 2024.
The class costs 168 dollar per person plus a 13-dollar instructor fee.
We have posted a link for registration on this story at Oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio Facebook page.
https://fsatraining.com/florida-food-manager-certification-2/#cities
