An Apalachicola man was arrested in Bay County last week and has
been charged with trying steal an ATM by yanking it free with a truck.
On December 23rd
at 2:40 in the morning, Bay County sheriff’s deputies were called to a bank on
South Tyndall Parkway, where they found an unoccupied truck with a chain
attached to the bank's ATM.
The ATM had been pulled off the ground to gain entry and steal
the money stored inside.
The truck found at the scene had been reported stolen that same
morning.
Deputies also found tools used to force entry into the ATM left at
the scene.
Investigators were able to identify a vehicle believed involved
in the burglary.
The vehicle was stopped a short time later on Highway 22 headed
towards Gulf County.
The driver was identified as 37-year-old Quinnaland Rhodes from
Apalachicola, and the passenger as 29-year-old Imuel Thompkins, from Houston,
Texas.
Further investigation led authorities to believe that the two
men were also involved in multiple similar incidents outside of Bay County in
which ATMs were targeted by organized groups of criminals.
Thompkins and Rhodes were both charged with Principal to
Burglary of a Structure and both were booked into the Bay County Jail.
Panama City Police Dept. added Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
and both men were wanted on a warrant for burglary in Gulf County.
The investigation in still active and further charges against
others involved in this incident are pending.
