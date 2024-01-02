Enjoy Seasonal Getaway Specials along the Forgotten Coast

Enjoy Winter Seasonal Getaway Specials
There's no better way to shake off winter's chill than with a mid-winter getaway to the coast. Many lodging providers in Franklin County offer mid-winter getaway packages to enjoy now.
APALACHICOLA
Make your future plans to stay with Robinson Real Estate Company and save on lodging and fishing! Stay in one of their vacation rentals and receive 10% off one fishing trip with Robinson Brothers Guide Service. Receive 10% off your rental if you stay three or more nights and be entered to win a 1/2 day Spring Bayfishing Trip. The iconic Gibson Inn features a 10% Florida resident discount. You can also enjoy 15% off standard rates when you book 14 days in advance. The Water Street Hotel features up to 20% discounts for Senior and AARP, Military, Government, group and Florida resident discounts.
ST. GEORGE ISLAND
During the month of January, all rooms in the St. George Island Inn are only $100! Now through the end of February, Suncoast Vacation Rentals is featuring 20% discount on several select properties. Collins Vacation Rentals features specials including individual property discounts, Spring Break 2024 specials, Winter Escape Specials, Stay 4 Nights and Get 5th Night Free, Educator and Teacher Specials, AARP discounts, Military Specials, and Repeat Renter discounts. Fickling & Company features several properties with specials including book 4 nights and get 5th free and repeat guest thank you discounts. The Hang Ten Vacation Rental is offering a last minute deal for the week of January 6-9, 2024. The Cape and Coast Premiere Properties is offering seasonal discounts on many of its luxury beach house rentals.
CARRABELLE
Stay in several of the Sandy Beach Properties vacation rentals for $99 a night through February, 2024. Many units are deeply discounted for winter monthly stays or feature a book three nights, get one free. Receive a Great Deal when you Stay & Play at the St. James Bay Villas and Condos. The Stay & Play packages include accommodations at the Residences Condominiums, plus unlimited rounds of golf on our perfectly manicured 18-hole championship course.
Crowds are down during this time of year and the World's #1 ranked beaches are quiet and beautiful. Take this opportunity to learn for yourself why the Food Network and Good Morning America were talking about Franklin County's Florida's Forgotten Coast during 2023. While you're here, enjoy the parks, wildlife areas, museums and recreational opportunities. Check out all the seasonal events and activities happening this winter by clicking here.
Visit all of Franklin County's accommodations here on our website to check out individual lodging providers that often post specials that change weekly.
