The Franklin
County Emergency Management Office is working with a company called WeatherSTEM
to install 3 new WeatherSTEM stations in Franklin County.
Franklin
County currently has six WeatherSTEM stations installed; there is one on the
Eastpoint fishing pier, one at the Franklin County School and one at the FSU
Coastal and Marine Lab at St. Teresa.
They
are also placed at Island View Park near Carrabelle, at the Emergency
Operations Center at the Apalachicola airport and at the Ochlockonee Boat Ramp.
Work
is now beginning to install new stations at the Alligator Point firehouse, on
Dog Island at the airport, and on St. George Island at Lighthouse Park.
The
WeatherSTEM system provides real time weather information including
temperature, rain levels and wind speed.
It
tells you how far away lightning is from the site and provides pictures of
current conditions as well as a video stream showing current weather conditions.
The
WeatherSTEM stations are being installed free of charge and will be free to the
county for three years, after the county will pay an annual maintenance fee of
3000 dollars per station.
If
you would like to access any of the WeatherSTEM stations in Franklin County
just go on-line to https://franklin.weatherstem.com/
Or
if you have a smartphone or tablet, use the WeatherSTEM app which you can
download from the app store or googleplay.
No comments:
Post a Comment