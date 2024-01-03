Wednesday, January 3, 2024

The Franklin County Emergency Management Office is working with a company called WeatherSTEM to install 3 new WeatherSTEM stations in Franklin County.

 

Franklin County currently has six WeatherSTEM stations installed; there is one on the Eastpoint fishing pier, one at the Franklin County School and one at the FSU Coastal and Marine Lab at St. Teresa.   

 

They are also placed at Island View Park near Carrabelle, at the Emergency Operations Center at the Apalachicola airport and at the Ochlockonee Boat Ramp.

 

Work is now beginning to install new stations at the Alligator Point firehouse, on Dog Island at the airport, and on St. George Island at Lighthouse Park.

 

The WeatherSTEM system provides real time weather information including temperature, rain levels and wind speed.

 

It tells you how far away lightning is from the site and provides pictures of current conditions as well as a video stream showing current weather conditions.

 

The WeatherSTEM stations are being installed free of charge and will be free to the county for three years, after the county will pay an annual maintenance fee of 3000 dollars per station.

 

If you would like to access any of the WeatherSTEM stations in Franklin County just go on-line to https://franklin.weatherstem.com/

 

Or if you have a smartphone or tablet, use the WeatherSTEM app which you can download from the app store or googleplay.



