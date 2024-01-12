Friday, January 12, 2024

Things to do in Gulf County!

Gulf Coast Cafe

The Cafeteria at Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf

Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf’s cafeteria offers a wide variety of delicious foods.

On weekdays, the cafeteria offers breakfast with a hot food bar from 7:15 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. and from 7:15 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. they have a fruit bar available.


Lunch is served every day from 11:15 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., including Saturday and Sunday. Lunch options often feature southern favorites along with items from the grill as well as healthy food options. The cafeteria often has visitors who come regularly for Sunday lunch after church. 


Also available are specially prepared salads with fresh greens, a variety of fresh vegetables, meats, cheeses, dressings and assorted toppings.


Beverages feature fresh coffee, tea, bottled drinks, waters, and juices.


The cafeteria is open to the public and hospital visitors. 


Family Stories/Your stories – Don’t Let Them Be Forgotten!

Everyone is a storyteller, especially a family storyteller. Which stories do you love to bring out at family gatherings? Join storyteller Robyn A. Rennick and others to listen to family tales and maybe tell one or two yourself. Find out how to make your own family tale even more entertaining, and even create a recording of one or two of your own so future generations can hear them. 


Thursdays, 3:00 – 4:30 pm ET. 

January 18 – February 22 at the 

Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library, Port St. Joe. 

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿

Friday – Open 5-10. Corey Hall 7-10.

Corey was born and raised in Florida. Folk and Blues music was played around him from a very young age. It now resonates through him as an artist and a musician. Cory will represent the panhandle at the upcoming International Blues Challenge on historic Beale Street in Memphis, TN January 16-20, 2024.

coreyhallmusic.com/


Saturday – Closed

Sunday – Closed.

No Food Truck this Week.

﻿

Coming up:

Tuesday January 9 – Open Mic with NY Dave

Wednesday January 10 – Sticky Tim

Thursday January 11 – Eric Turner

Friday January 12 – Eric Turner

Saturday January 13 – Martin Lane


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Chambers of FL Healthcare is here to help you help your team, we were even able to help Kelley save an extra 30% on healthcare for the team! What would you do with an extra 30% savings?

https://chambersofflhealthcare.com/

Click Here for more information.



﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
