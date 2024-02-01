Franklin Needs is urging all women to get a mammogram, and if you schedule one during the month of February, you could win a 100-dollar gift card from the group.
Franklin Needs is a group that for years has raised money to provide free mammograms to uninsured residents of Franklin County.
They also raised enough money to help purchase new mammography equipment for the local hospital; mammography services began there last October.
The hospital has since provided over 50 mammograms to Franklin County residents.
Even though Franklin Needs provides free mammograms year-round, they are holding a mammogram drive during the month of February – they are calling the event “Pink February.”
All you have to do to enter is schedule a mammogram during the month of February by calling the hospital at 850-653-8853 extension 119.
Every appointment is entered into the drawing for the 100-dollar gift card.
If you can’t afford a mammogram, then go to franklinneeds.com to find out how to get Franklin Needs to pay for it.
Franklin Needs is a group that for years has raised money to provide free mammograms to uninsured residents of Franklin County.
They also raised enough money to help purchase new mammography equipment for the local hospital; mammography services began there last October.
The hospital has since provided over 50 mammograms to Franklin County residents.
Even though Franklin Needs provides free mammograms year-round, they are holding a mammogram drive during the month of February – they are calling the event “Pink February.”
All you have to do to enter is schedule a mammogram during the month of February by calling the hospital at 850-653-8853 extension 119.
Every appointment is entered into the drawing for the 100-dollar gift card.
If you can’t afford a mammogram, then go to franklinneeds.com to find out how to get Franklin Needs to pay for it.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment