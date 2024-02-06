Friends of the Port St. Joe Library's silent auction

DO WE HAVE A BID?
The Friends of the Port St. Joe Library's fundraising silent auction begins TODAY and continues until the end of the month.
Some highlights:
- More than 60 items available for bid.
- All items displayed inside the Florida/Genealogy Room in the library.
- Auction hours will be the library's normal operating hours.
- Prospective bidders can obtain a bid number when registering at the library.
- Each item will be accompanied by a description, suggested value, opening bid and bid increments as well as a "buy-now"" price for those who want an item and wishes to avoid battling other bidders.
- A member of the Friends group will be available during auction hours to answer any questions.
COME ONE AND ALL AND HELP THE LIBRARY'S MISSION
No comments:
Post a Comment