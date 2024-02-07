Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Gulf County Chamber - MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 1982 by David K. Bradley, 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗹𝗲𝘆’𝘀 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗚𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀, 𝗜𝗻𝗰. sells a variety of access control products including gate operators, telephone entry systems, telephone intercom systems, card readers, digital entry systems, electromagnetic locks, intelligent radio control access systems and a full line of custom wrought iron and aluminum gates and fencing.

Bradley’s Automatic Gates, Inc. has continued its growth by offering its customers state of the art quality products and backs them up with outstanding warranty and customer service programs.

 

𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗹𝗲𝘆’𝘀 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗚𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀, 𝗜𝗻𝗰

(850) 227-9866

Monday - Thursday 9am - 4pm ET / Friday 9am - 12pm ET

https://bradleysautomaticgates.com

Established in 1956, Tyndall Federal Credit Union was chartered to help their members reach their financial goals.

Tyndall Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution, made up of individuals who share a common bond. They are owned by their members and are dedicated to serving them, not stockholders. Since the credit union is a financial cooperative, they return any profits back to their member-owners in the form of lower loan rates, higher deposit rates, and fewer and lower fees.


Contact Tyndall Federal Credit Union today!



Tyndall Federal Credit Union

Port St. Joe Branch

501 Cecil G. Costin, Sr. Blvd., Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 705-6009

www.tyndall.org

St. Joe Patio is a local retailer for Polywood® Outdoor Furniture. Stop by their store and take a look around their beautiful showroom! And don’t forget to take advantage of their Polywood® Products February Valentine’s Special – St. Joe Patio is offering a free side table within stock purchase of either 2 Adirondack chairs or 2 rocking chairs.


St. Joe Patio also offers weekly golf cart rentals at an all-inclusive rate with no hidden fees!

Call today for availability + reservations!


St. Joe Patio

480 Cape San Blas Road, Port St Joe, Florida

Store Hours: 10 AM - 5PM | Mon, Tues, Thurs, & Fri

Reservations: 8 AM - 5 PM - Monday – Saturday | (850)-229-1000

www.stjoepatio.com

Get ready to celebrate the Blues in Port St. Joe, Florida!


The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 23 - starting at noon ET:


﻿Bobby Blackmon

The Cat Daddy Blues Band

Kelly & The Healers

Corey Hall Music

JC and The Backscratchers



To ensure the event’s success and to give the fans even more of a reason to travel to our area, we are pleased to offer sponsorship levels that will fit into everyone’s advertising budget.

  

The sponsorship commitment form can be printed from our website at http://www.gulfchamber.org/onlinedocuments.cfm.


This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 321B Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456



http://live.oysterradio.com/
