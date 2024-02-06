Tuesday, February 6, 2024

People of the Apalachicola Project: January 2024 Fieldwork Recap


B. Brooks and N. Grinnan take shoreline measurements along the Bay side of St. George Island (Photo by M. Thomin).

With the kick-off of the “People of the Apalachicola: Exploring Cultural Heritage to Support Ecosystem Planning, Management, and Adaptation” project this month, our team worked in Apalachicola from January 19-26 to accomplish several fieldwork goals:

  1. Monitor nine archaeological sites within the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve, primarily on Little St. George Island.

  2. Utilize a hyper-accurate GNSS receiver (much like a GPS) to take measurements of several shoreline areas on Little St. George Island and in Eastpoint.

  3. Hold the first “Community Conversation on Heritage At Risk” discussion workshop at the Holy Family Senior Center in Apalachicola.

secure the Holy Family Senior Center for us and advertise the event in the Apalachicola area. Our participants were engaged and thoughtful, sharing their views on what cultural heritage means to the community and how cultural heritage sites should be preserved going forward. The project’s goal with these events is to be able to leverage community feedback and provide it to local land managers and leaders as they plan for the future. If you missed out on this most recent event, consider joining us on either February 22 or March 14 (more information below)!

This work is sponsored by the National Estuarine Research Reserve System (NERS) Science Collaborative, which supports collaborative research that addresses coastal management problems important to the reserves. The Science Collaborative is funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and managed by the University of Michigan Water Center (NA19NOS4190058).




