Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The Franklin County School Seahawk Football team is looking for individuals and businesses to sponsor their Weightlifting season.

 

Sponsorships are 500 dollars each.

 

For that investment, you will be a social media sponsor for each weight meet during the season, plus you receive a Seahawk Football Helmet, and a Seahawk uniform.

 

The money will go towards the team’s nutrition program and towards new equipment.

 

There are limited sponsorship spots available.

 

To get involved, contact Coach Cooper by e-mail at jcooper@fcsdfl.org or call 850-590-4806.

 




at

