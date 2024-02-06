The Franklin
County School Seahawk Football team is looking for individuals and businesses
to sponsor their Weightlifting season.
Sponsorships
are 500 dollars each.
For
that investment, you will be a social media sponsor for each weight meet during
the season, plus you receive a Seahawk Football Helmet, and a Seahawk uniform.
The
money will go towards the team’s nutrition program and towards new equipment.
There
are limited sponsorship spots available.
To get
involved, contact Coach Cooper by e-mail at jcooper@fcsdfl.org
or call 850-590-4806.
