Volunteer Florida Announces Ninth Annual Suits for Session Service Project

Volunteer Florida to Host Ninth Annual Suits for Session Service Project
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Volunteer Florida is pleased to announce the Ninth Annual Suits for Session service project, which will be held February 20th and 21st. The project has become a tradition at Florida's Capitol, collecting new or gently used professional clothing items and accessories for Floridians entering the workforce.
Suits for Session engages Florida legislators and staff, state agency employees, and other Capitol Region professionals and residents to help prepare job-seekers in need in our state. Since the project's inception in 2016, Volunteer Florida and its partners have donated tens of thousands of pieces of professional attire to many organizations across the Sunshine State. This year's recipient organizations include SailFuture, CareerSource Tampa Bay, and FSU Career Center.
Volunteer Florida will collect business attire and accessories from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (EST) on the second floor of the Capitol on Tuesday, February 20th and Wednesday, February 21st. A concurrent curbside drop-off location will take place on Wednesday, February 21st from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (EST) in front of Tallahassee City Hall, on the corner of S. Adams Street and W. Jefferson Street.
"Suits for Session provides an opportunity for public and private organizations to come together and support Floridians entering and returning to the workforce," said Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo. “The items collected will be distributed throughout the state, helping Floridians to advance their careers."
The following Men’s and Women’s items will be accepted:
Full suits
Blazers/Jackets
Blouses/Shirts
Dresses/Skirts
Pants/Trousers
Ties
Belts
Shoes
Handbags
For more information about Suits for Session, please visit www.volunteerflorida.org/suits.
