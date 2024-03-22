ELEVATED RIVER LEVELS

The level of the Apalachicola River in Apalachicola is currently at the Action stage with a depth of 8.68 feet.
With upstream stations reporting flooding conditions and the rainfall expected this weekend, there is the potential for river flooding to occur over the coming days.
Bloody Bluff and Gardner’s Landing are currently closed due to flooding.
If you live along the river or in a flood prone area, prepare to move to higher ground if necessary.
DO NOT drive through flood waters. It only takes a few inches to make your vehicle float away, and the water could conceal other hazards.
Pay close attention to local weather conditions, and go to the Emergency Management website at
https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/resources/useful-links/ for more weather information.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment