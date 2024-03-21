Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday approved penalties for people who do construction work without a permit.
The county already had rules in place for people who get a building permit but work outside the scope of the permit, but until this week, they did not have any rules covering people who just start working without even bothering to get a permit.
Under the new rules, a first offense for working without a permit will cost you double the permit fee.
A second offense will be triple the permit fee, and a third offense will be a 500 dollar fine plus double the permit fee.
If you violate the rule 4 or more times, there would be a stop work order, plus you could be charged and prosecuted with a misdemeanor.
Adopting the new fees required a public hearing, which was held on Tuesday.
The fines were approved by the county Commission unanimously.
The county already had rules in place for people who get a building permit but work outside the scope of the permit, but until this week, they did not have any rules covering people who just start working without even bothering to get a permit.
Under the new rules, a first offense for working without a permit will cost you double the permit fee.
A second offense will be triple the permit fee, and a third offense will be a 500 dollar fine plus double the permit fee.
If you violate the rule 4 or more times, there would be a stop work order, plus you could be charged and prosecuted with a misdemeanor.
Adopting the new fees required a public hearing, which was held on Tuesday.
The fines were approved by the county Commission unanimously.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment