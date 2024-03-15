FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Sandy is a 1 yr old Lab/Doberman mix and as sweet and gentle as a lamb. She has soulful eyes and a soft expression that is hard to resist. This beauty should make a wonderful companion for anyone looking for a calm and loving friend.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
