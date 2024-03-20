Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧

Whether you are a local or you are visiting the area, Duren's Piggly Wiggly, Port St. Joe is YOUR one-stop-shop for all your grocery needs! Stop in and let them stock your kitchen - groceries, organics, butcher, deli, beach supplies and much more.


𝗗𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗣𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗹𝘆 𝗪𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗹𝘆 is also one of our PARTNER SPONSORS for the 2024 Blues on Reid! Be sure to stop by and fill up your basket before you head to Reid Avenue for an incredible day of music and fun!


𝗗𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗣𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗹𝘆 𝗪𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗹𝘆

125 W Highway 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀: 6am - 10pm ET daily

𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀: 6am - 7pm Mon- Sat ET, 7am - 8pm Sunday

𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗳𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗗𝗲𝗽𝘁 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀: 7am - 7pm ET Daily

𝗦𝗼𝘂𝗽/𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗱 𝗕𝗮𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀: 9am - 7pm ET Daily

(850) 229-8398

www.durenspigglywiggly.com

Today we are shining the light on Nicole Majors with the BeMajor team, EXp Realty for being a valued member of the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce and for once again becoming a PARTNER SPONSOR of Blues on Reid!


Nicole Majors continues to support many local community events and we are very grateful! Please make sure you show her and her team all your appreciation.


And when you are ready to buy or sell your property on Florida's Forgotten Coast contact the BeMAJOR Team, EXp Realty. Their mission is to be more than just a real estate agent for the clients they have the privilege to work with. The team strives to be caring, loving, inspiring, and educational for all those they meet!


𝗕𝗲𝗠𝗔𝗝𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺, 𝗘𝗫𝗽 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝘆

310 Third St Suite C, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 227-4455

nicole.majors@exprealty.com

bemajorteam.com

Let's shine the light on the Sand Dollar Cafe, another valued member of the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce and HUGE supporter of community events in the area! The Sand Dollar Cafe also returns as a PARTNER SPONSOR of the 2024 Blues on Reid!


Put a little South in your mouth and" Fuel for the Soul" at the Sand Dollar Cafe, offering Classic Southern Comfort Food with a twist.


Their kitchen is a "from scratch" kitchen using only the freshest ingredients. Their food is sourced locally when possible insuring that freshness and quality is the best! Be sure to visit them for breakfast and lunch!


𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗖𝗮𝗳𝗲

301-B Monument Ave.(Hwy 98), Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 227-4865

sanddollarcafepsj.com

Thursday-Monday 7am-2pm ET

(Closed on Tuesday & Wednesday)

Established in 1938, St. Joe Bar & Package is one of Gulf County’s longest operating businesses.


𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗿 & 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗮𝗴𝗲 is located at 305 Reid Avenue, in downtown Port St. Joe. It offers a full liquor bar and package store, it features shuffleboard, pool tables, darts & juke box every day and live entertainment as well as sports on the weekends!


St. Joe Bar & Package is also one of the PATRON SPONSORS of the 2024 Blues on Reid and has supported this event year after year! Be sure to stop by and show them all your appreciation!


𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗿 & 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗮𝗴𝗲

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 229-9912

Let's show all our love and appreciation to another valued member of the Gulf County business community - Shirley Southern Boutique - and thank them for supporting Blues on Reid as a PATRON SPONSOR!!


Shirley Southern is beach town boutique with a curation of products sure to satisfy our locals and tourists… they even have something for your furry family members!


Go and visit them at 401 Reid Avenue, shop in their fabulous store, and make sure to thank them for supporting LOCAL!


𝗦𝗵𝗶𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘆 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗕𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲

401 Reid Ave., Port St. Joe, FL

 (850) 227-3748

