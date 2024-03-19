Tuesday, March 19, 2024

The 42nd Annual St. George Island Charity Chili Cookoff raised 150 thousand dollars this year for the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department and first responders

The chili cookoff is the primary fundraiser for the St. George Island Volunteer Firefighters and First Responders unit.

 

The money raised through the event helps fund the fire department’s budget as well as make new purchases when needed.

 

The chili cook-off raises money through a number of events, including a chili crawl, where people go to various homes and businesses on the island to taste chili, get drinks and listen to live music.

 

There is also a big golf tournament, a 5K Red Pepper Run, a huge on-line auction, and a professional chili cookoff.

 




