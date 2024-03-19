The 42nd Annual St. George Island Charity Chili Cookoff raised
150 thousand dollars this year for the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department
and first responders.
The chili cookoff is the primary fundraiser for the St.
George Island Volunteer Firefighters and First Responders unit.
The money raised through the event helps fund the fire department’s
budget as well as make new purchases when needed.
The chili cook-off raises money through a number of events,
including a chili crawl, where people go to various homes and businesses on the
island to taste chili, get drinks and listen to live music.
There is also a big golf tournament, a 5K Red Pepper Run, a
huge on-line auction, and a professional chili cookoff.
No comments:
Post a Comment