The Apalachicola Chamber has begun
looking for classic boats and cars to spotlight in this year’s annual antique boat
and Car show.
The 25th annual Classic Boat and Car show will be held at
Riverfront Park in Apalachicola on April the 20th.
The show displays boats of all makes and models as well as classis
cars.
And this year they will also have a golf cart show.
They have many parking spaces for Boats and Cars but only limited
space for boats not able to trailer so you need to register in advance to make
sure they have room.
If you would like to register your car, golf cart or boat
for the show, stop by the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of commerce or give them a
call at 850-653-9419.
https://www.apalachicolabay.org/event/25th-annual-apalachicola-classic-boat-car-show/
