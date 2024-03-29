There’s good news for wine lovers in Florida.
Governor Ron DeSantis this week signed HB 583, which allows people to buy much larger containers of wine.
Under current Florida law, wine distributors and manufacturers are allowed to sell wine to other distributors and manufacturers in containers of any size, but everyday Floridians are prohibited from purchasing any wine in a container larger than one gallon.
The new law increases the legal size of a bottle of wine available for purchase to 15 liters, which is almost four gallons.
The governor said If Floridians can purchase a large bottle of wine online from another state, they should be able to buy one from their local wine or grocery store.
