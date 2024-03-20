Work on the Franklin County living shoreline is continuing, as the project moves into phase 2.
The living shoreline project is designed to help protect the shoreline between Eastpoint and Carrabelle using rock and shell breakwaters along with natural vegetation.
It is considered a natural alternative to hardened shorelines like seawalls which have a tendency to simply push the erosion to the ends of the seawall.
The stretch of coastline between Eastpoint and Carrabelle Beach suffers severe erosion during strong storms and hurricanes – usually damaging Highway 98 and impacting transportation between the towns.
The breakwater created in this project is designed to break up the energy from a storm before it can damage the road and shoreline.
Once the low-profile reefs are constructed, a marsh will be constructed behind them.
The marsh will primarily be comprised of Spartina grass.
So far, three sites have been completed, including an area in front of the Franklin County School, and two locations in front of Tate’s Hell.
Waterway signs will soon be placed along the reef sites to alert boaters of their locations – the signs are required by the US Coast Guard.
Phase two of the project will include areas in front of private property.
If you are a landowner that live between Eastpoint and Yent’s Bayou and would like to have a segment of the shoreline protection put in place in front of your property, contact Evan Blythe at the Apalachee Regional Planning Council at eblythe@arpc.org to set up a meeting.
