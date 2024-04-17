Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

The Appliance Solution of Port St. Joe is a local, full-service outlet for electric, natural gas, and LP gas appliances. They offer electric and gas appliance packages to suit any budget.

While proudly serving the Forgotten Coast and beyond they deliver a new standard in after-sale service. Their staff of trained professionals provides quick and courteous service solutions to meet your appliance needs. They also match the big box stores advertised pricing.

 

Visit their showroom and take advantage of all they have to offer!

 

The Appliance Solution

303 Long Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL 32456

(850) 229-8217

wshoaf@theappliancesolution.com

www.theappliancesolution.com

StoragePUP is a seasoned operator of Self-Storage Facilities and Portable Storage (like PODS), that focuses on customer satisfaction. They work hard to maintain their facilities and mobile units so that they can be confident they offer the best product for the best rate!


- A/C Control options: Regulated temperatures keep your items safer from the elements

- Boat Parking: Secure and easy-to-access boat storage options

- RV Parking: Convenient RV storage for when you're between adventures

- Fenced Facility: Our security fence helps keep out unwanted visitors

- Drive-Up Storage Units: Save time and make life easier by unloading right at your storage unit door

- 24/7 Access: Access your storage unit any time on your schedule

 

Choose StoragePUP for quality storage units, RV storage, and more!

﻿

Storage PUP

625 15th Street - Mexico Beach, FL

(850) 648-5276

www.storagepup.com/locations/mexico-beach-fl-32456


Office Hours:

Weekdays: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Sat & Sun: Closed

Gate Hours: 24/7 Access

Salty Spray Car Wash is a Local Self Service Car & Boat Wash located in Port Saint Joe, Florida open 24 hours.


Their Self-Serve Car & Boat Wash offers three self-serve bays for car and boat washing. Two are covered and one is uncovered for tall boats.


The Touchless Drive-Thru Car Wash allows you to get a clean car without getting out of your vehicle!

﻿

Visit them today!

 

Salty Spray Car Wash

768 US-98, Port St Joe, FL

hello@saltyspraycarwash.com

www.saltyspraycarwash.com

