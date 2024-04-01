If you work in the restaurant industry, Gulf Coast State College will hold a one-day program next week on providing quality customer service.
The program will be held on Monday, April the 8th from 10 till 3 at the Gulf/Franklin center – it includes lunch.
The program will focus on the benefits of timeliness, quality, consistency, and first impressions as well as how to determine customer needs by effectively understanding customer requirements.
Spots are limited, so to get signed up contact Laura Herter at lherter@gulfcoast.edu.
