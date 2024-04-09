Show off your ride this April - the 25th Annual Apalachicola Classic ﻿ Boat & Car Show Saturday, April 20th 10-4PM

Boats, Cars, Golf Carts, Motorcycles, Jeeps, and More
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce present the 25th Boat & Car Show on April 20th from 10am to 4pm at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola. Come see Boats, Cars, Motorcycles, Jeeps, even Classic Campers of all makes and models while enjoying the relaxed atmosphere of being on the river in Apalachicola.
If you would like to register your Car, Boat or Golf Cart or other for the show download our application below or stop by the Chamber of Commerce office in downtown Apalachicola.
The 25th Antique/ Classic Boat & Car show & Golf Cart Show will be held in Historic Downtown Apalachicola at Riverfront Park on Water Street on April 20th 2024 from 10:00am – 4:00pm. We have many parking spaces for Boats and Cars. There is limited space for boats not able to trailer so please call in advance to make sure we still have room. We encourage all Boats makes and models as well as all Cars makes and models. We like to have a wide selection of Boats and Cars that will interest enthusiasts of all kinds.
Set up for the show begins at 8:00am till 9:45 am on Saturday, April 20th 20242. All entries should be in place by 9:45am est. Owners who enter the show agree to set up and remain setup for the duration of the show unless authorized by Chamber personnel.
Show Application
