The
2024 Hurricane season officially begins on June the 1st, so if you haven't
started preparing for a major storm yet, this is the time to do so.
Forecasters
expect this to be an extremely active hurricane season – and we could even see
the first storm before the season officially begins.
You should
have an evacuation route already planned, and if you have pets, you should also
have plans for what you are going to do with them since many Hurricane shelters
don’t accept pets.
It is also
helpful to set up a meeting point in case you are separated from family during
an evacuation.
This is also a
good time to put together a hurricane survival kit if you haven’t already done
so.
Make sure your
kit includes canned food, fresh water, blankets and first aid equipment, as
well as important papers and documents and some extra money.
Don't forget a
manual can opener and battery powered radio along with some extra batteries for
your radio and flashlight.
You can get
more information about preparing for a hurricane on-line at https://www.stateofflorida.com/articles/hurricane-preparedness-guide/
No comments:
Post a Comment