The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has announced its intent to issue a permit for an exploratory oil drilling operation in Calhoun County.
Exploratory drilling is an attempt to find commercially viable crude oil.
The permit will allow a Louisiana based company called Clearwater Land and Minerals to drill a 14-thousand-foot oil and gas well in the Apalachicola River floodplain in Calhoun County.
The well would punch through the Floridan Aquifer, which averages 1,000-2,000 feet in depth, which is what we use for our drinking water.
The company plans to drill in Calhoun County between the Dead Lakes, Chipola River and the Apalachicola River.
The request was opposed by the Apalachicola Riverkeeper as well as the Franklin County Commission. over concerns about potential pollution from harmful chemicals particularly during heavy rains.
They have also raised concern about the thousands of gallons of water per day the drilling would require, water that would otherwise support flows to the river, floodplain and bay.
