The Franklin County Sheriff’s office has been given approval to purchase more solar powered speed signs to help control traffic during the busy Spring and Summer tourist season.
Last week, Franklin County Commissioners approved the purchase of 5 fixed solar powered radar speed warning signs at a cost of about 25 thousand dollars, as well as 1 mobile unit for just over 9000 dollars.
The signs not only show you the posted speed limit, but also use radar to show how fast a vehicle is travelling.
The signs flash if a driver is going faster than the speed limit.
The money for the purchases will come through the Franklin County Tourist Development Council and all of the signs will have a TDC decal so the public can see that the signs are TDC funded safety improvements.
There will also be a few extra deputies on the roads watching for speeders.
The Sheriff’s department had planned to hire two full time deputies this year to handle traffic control but were unable to hire them in time for the spring tourist season.
So, the sheriff’s department is now paying off-duty deputies to work extra shifts to help with traffic control.
The money for the additional shifts is also coming through the Franklin County Tourist Development Council under a new rule that allows up to 10 percent of TDC proceeds to be used for public safety services.
