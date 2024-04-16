The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will honor its dispatch officers this week.
April 14th through the 20th is National Telecommunicators Week and the sheriff’s office takes the time to recognize their Public Safety Dispatchers who handle all emergency 911 and non-emergency telephone calls for the Sheriff’s Office, city police departments, fire and EMS agency.
The Dispatch office is an indispensable link between our officers, the public and vital support services.
Police say that Too often the importance of the telecommunications personnel goes unrecognized and their services are taken for granted even though they do a remarkable job often under very stressful conditions.
The communications operators provide radio, telephone and computer services and also answer phones, monitor radio channels, dispatch calls, enter warrants, monitor security cameras and the weather radio, and are responsible for logging a myriad of things, including a list of available wreckers.
This year the Franklin County Sheriff’s office is holding a program called “Adopt A Dispatcher”!
“Adopt A Dispatcher” is an initiative where the community can “adopt” one of our dispatchers to recognize their service to the community.
If you want to take part, you can email Sophia, the sheriff’s department Community Outreach Coordinator, at s.harrell@franklinsheriff.com asking to participate.
They will email you a completed dispatcher questionnaire filled out by each one of our dispatchers.
You can then send them a thank you note, handwritten card, colored pictures, a little sweet treat, or gift basket that will be given to one of our dispatch personnel.
Again, take part by emailing s.harrell@franklinsheriff.com asking to participate.
