The greater amberjack recreational season in Gulf state and federal waters will reopen on May 1st.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued an executive order this month to reopen recreational harvest of greater amberjack in Gulf state waters from May 1 through May 31, consistent with the federal reopening.
NOAA Fisheries is reopening Gulf federal waters because landings indicate the recreational quota for greater amberjack has not been met.
The FWC is also opening state waters to be consistent with the federal season and to provide more fishing opportunities for recreational fishermen.
The minimum size limit for greater amberjack is 34 inches fork length, and the daily bag limit is one fish per person per day.
If you plan to fish for greater amberjack or other specific reef fish species in Gulf state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up for the State Reef Fish Angler Designation.
You can Sign up today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
As a State Reef Fish Angler, you could be selected to receive a mail survey.
By participating in the State Reef Fish Survey, you will help provide recreational fishing data that is used to provide better recreational fishing opportunities in Florida.
