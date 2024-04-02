Tuesday, April 2, 2024

This is the time of year that several vulnerable sea and shorebird species begin to nest on local beaches, and they need your help to nest successfully


This is the time of year that several vulnerable sea and shorebird species begin to nest on local beaches, and they need your help to nest successfully.

 

Species including Snowy Plovers, American Oystercatchers, Black Skimmers, and Least Terns lay their eggs right on the sand.

 

They perceive people as a threat and will take flight whenever beachgoers, or their dogs, approach too closely.

 

Repeated human disturbance often results in birds abandoning the nesting site, causing the loss of eggs and possibly the end of the nesting season for these beach-nesting birds.

  

Dog Island has become one of the most reliable Snowy Plover nesting sites in the Panhandle, which makes it even more important to minimize added pressure from human activities.

 

To help protect shorebird nests, State and federal wildlife biologists recommend that visitors maintain a minimum distance of 300 feet from nesting colonies.

 

Keep pets on a leash and away from posted areas.

 

And avoid flying kites around nesting colonies, which can be mistaken as "predators" by the adult birds, leaving nests exposed to extreme heat from the summer sun.

 

All nesting shorebirds are protected by state and federal law so if you find a disturbed nest, an injured bird, or some other wildlife violation report it to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 1-888-404-3922.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment