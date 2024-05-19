Events & Updates from the Apalachicola Riverkeeper

Riverpalooza 2024--May 18 in Apalachicola
A celebration of the Apalachicola River, Bay, and Floodplain!
We’ll begin the day with a community, coastal cleanup sponsored by OceanAid 360. Collect trash however you like – walk around and find trash by foot, grab your bike and pedal around, paddle the kayaks along the shoreline, or take your boat out to collect trash by boat. **Please heed any foul weather precautions.***
After the clean up, we’ll gather at the Apalachicola Yacht Club for music, food, and a good time. Join us for fun and a chance to win exciting adventure gear. Music will be played throughout the day by Clayton Mathis, Chris Matechik, Flying Fish, and the Funky Taters. The Riverpalooza Raffle supports Apalachicola Riverkeeper’s advocacy, engagement, and outreach programs. Enter to win some great outdoor gear and other prizes!
