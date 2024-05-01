Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System General Permit
Project Name: MARINA COTTAGES PWS
Location Id: 448149
Location Name: MARINA COTTAGES
County: Gulf
Application Number: 448149-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: CRAWFORDVILLE STARBUCKS
Location Id: 448291
Location Name: Crawfordville Starbucks
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 448291-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: Crawfordville Starbucks
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: DEL TACO CRAWFORDVILLE
Location Id: 448290
Location Name: Del Taco Crawfordville
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 448290-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: Del Taco Crawfordville
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: ST GEORGE DREDGE MODIFICATION
Location Id: 270106
Location Name: ST. GEORGE SOUND-EASTPOINT CHANNEL
County: Franklin
Application Number: 270106-009
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: ST. GEORGE SOUND-EASTPOINT CHANNEL
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: NEW DEVELOPMENT
Location Id: 448281
Location Name: New Development
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 448281-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: New Development
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
