FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Kitten season is here and we have some beauties! This
is Mitzi and her litter of 6, seven-week-olds. All the kittens we have at
this time are underage but you are welcome to come to the shelter, meet all the
babies and choose the one(s) you'd like to adopt. As soon as they're
ready, you can take them home!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
