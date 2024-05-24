Governor Ron DeSantis announced free admission to all of Florida’s state parks during Memorial Day weekend 2024.
Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the state parks, completely free, from May 24th through the 27th.
Florida’s state parks have been awarded four gold medals from the National Parks and Recreation Association, and that’s more than any other state has been awarded.
And some of the best state parks in the state are right here in our area.
Local state parks include The St. George Island State Park, which Dr. beach ranked as the top-rated beach in the country last year.
There is also the Bald Point State Park at Alligator Point, the Orman House and Gorrie Museum in Apalachicola as well as the Ochlocknee River State Park and Wakulla Springs State Park in Wakulla County.
In Gulf County there is the Constitution Museum and the St. Joe Peninsula State Park.
For full list of Florida State Parks, visit www.floridastateparks.org
Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the state parks, completely free, from May 24th through the 27th.
Florida’s state parks have been awarded four gold medals from the National Parks and Recreation Association, and that’s more than any other state has been awarded.
And some of the best state parks in the state are right here in our area.
Local state parks include The St. George Island State Park, which Dr. beach ranked as the top-rated beach in the country last year.
There is also the Bald Point State Park at Alligator Point, the Orman House and Gorrie Museum in Apalachicola as well as the Ochlocknee River State Park and Wakulla Springs State Park in Wakulla County.
In Gulf County there is the Constitution Museum and the St. Joe Peninsula State Park.
For full list of Florida State Parks, visit www.floridastateparks.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment