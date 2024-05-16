Gulf Coast State College has announced the students named to the President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists for Gulf and Franklin County students for the Spring 2024 semester.
The President’s Honor List includes all full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.90 to 4.00.
The Dean’s List is awarded to students who earned a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89.
Gulf and Franklin County students named to the President’s Honor List are: Adesyn Amerson, Maelynn Butler, Sadie Calareso, Zachary Fitzpatrick, Mikaleh Graham, Ashton Lakey, Eric Lau, Gavin Lee, Drew Maki, Hester Peck, Hannah Riley, Jessica Weeks, and Britt White.
Gulf and Franklin County students named to the Dean’s List are: Madison Easter, Tristen Foley, Joseph Hoffman, Kimberly Sinor, Hayleigh Small, and Laneka Walker
