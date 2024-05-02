Thursday, May 2, 2024

Home tour, estuaries day and Cinco de Mayo! - There's a lot going on in Franklin county this weekend!

May begins with a bang!

30th Annual Historic Apalachicola Home & Garden Tour

May 4 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm


Historic Apalachicola Home and Garden Tour set for May 4 Celebrates 30 Years

A Queen Anne-style home built around 1901 highlights the Historic Apalachicola Home and Garden Tour to be held Saturday, May 4. Now in its 30th year, the annual event hosted by Trinity Episcopal Church showcases some of the town’s most distinguished homes, both old and new. Seven homes, the City Square Community Garden, and Trinity Church are featured. An open-to- all silent auction, along with a jumble sale offering items at $25 or less, takes place on the church grounds beginning at 9 a.m. A choral Evensong, the traditional opening for the tour, occurs May 5, at 6 p.m. A reception in Gorrie Square follows the service. Visit apalachicolahometour.org for information and to purchase tickets. Advance tickets are $30; day-of-tour tickets may be purchased for $35 on the church grounds beginning at 9 a.m.

Estuaries Day

May 3rd 1:30-5:30pm


Mark your calendars for Friday May 3 from 1:30-5:30 pm as the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) celebrates National Estuaries Day. This free, fun and educational event features stations for kids and adults like the marine animal touch tanks, kid friendly nature-themed games and more. Attendees can also tour ANERR’s 5,400 square-foot Nature Center, an 80-foot-long mural depicting the area ecosystems, historical exhibits, and a hands-on Bay Discovery Room.

Crooked River Lighthouse Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Sunday, May 5 6:00-9:00 pm

Visitors can enjoy local, live music and delicious food amid the gorgeous natural surroundings of Forgotten Coast, under the evening sky. Two local favorites, A Train Stop food truck and Harry’s Mobile Pub, will be serving up tasty eats and drinks including everyone’s favorite, tacos! Admission is free, and donations to support the lighthouse’s mission are gratefully welcomed.


For those daring adventurers who are ready to tackle the climb to the top of the tallest lighthouse on the Forgotten Coast, evening tower climbs are scheduled at 15-minute intervals throughout the event. Climbers will be rewarded with breathtaking views of the bay. Evening climbs cost $10 and climb reservations are encouraged due to limited availability. Climbers must be at least 44 inches tall. Advance climb tickets are strongly suggested as slots may sell out and can be purchased online or in the lighthouse gift shop.

Volunteer of the Year & Nancy Hodgson Volunteer of the Year Awards


On April 20th, the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce presented Volunteer awards to Mary Stutzman for Volunteer of the year and Franklin Need's for the Nancy Hodgson Lifetime Volunteer Award. April 21st - 27th was National Volunteer Week. The Chamber would like to thank all of our Community Volunteers for the time they give up to help others in our community, your efforts do not go unnoticed. Thank you to the Franklin County Commission and both Apalachicola and Carrabelle City Commissions for signing proclamations recognizing Volunteer Week in Franklin County. 



