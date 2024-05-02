Home tour, estuaries day and Cinco de Mayo! - There's a lot going on in Franklin county this weekend!

Crooked River Lighthouse Cinco de Mayo Celebration
Sunday, May 5 6:00-9:00 pm
Visitors can enjoy local, live music and delicious food amid the gorgeous natural surroundings of Forgotten Coast, under the evening sky. Two local favorites, A Train Stop food truck and Harry’s Mobile Pub, will be serving up tasty eats and drinks including everyone’s favorite, tacos! Admission is free, and donations to support the lighthouse’s mission are gratefully welcomed.
For those daring adventurers who are ready to tackle the climb to the top of the tallest lighthouse on the Forgotten Coast, evening tower climbs are scheduled at 15-minute intervals throughout the event. Climbers will be rewarded with breathtaking views of the bay. Evening climbs cost $10 and climb reservations are encouraged due to limited availability. Climbers must be at least 44 inches tall. Advance climb tickets are strongly suggested as slots may sell out and can be purchased online or in the lighthouse gift shop.
