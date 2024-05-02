Recreational Red Snapper Fishermen will get 103 days of fishing this year – over a month more than last year

Recreational Red Snapper Fishermen will get 103 days of fishing this year – more than a month more than last year.
It’s the longest season since the state was delegated management of Gulf red snapper.
The season includes both a 61-day summer season and a 42-day fall season.
The Gulf red snapper summer season will run from June 1st through July 31st.
The Fall season will include all weekends September through November, Friday through Sunday with longer fishing opportunities around holidays like Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving.
In case some of the weekends are ruined by rain, the state could add additional fishing opportunities at the end of the season.
This season applies to recreational fishermen fishing from private vessels in state and federal waters and to charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit and are limited to fishing in state waters only.
For those interested in participating in this year’s Gulf red snapper season, don’t forget that red snapper fishermen must get the Gulf Reef Fish Angler designation on their license.
You can do that for free on-line at www.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com
