Some of Florida’s best high school science, technology, engineering and mathematics students were honored last week during the 2024 Sunshine State Scholars program.
The two-day awards and recruitment event was held in Orlando May 2nd and 3rd.
The annual event recognizes Florida’s elite students for their hard work and gives the students a chance to meet with some of Florida’s colleges and universities where they might continue their educations after high school.
Each school district selects the top eleventh-grade STEM scholar to participate in the program.
This year, the scholars engaged in a dynamic “think tank,” tackling challenging Florida issues through problem-solving activities and expert presentations.
Each scholar also received a new iPad courtesy of AT&T, and SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment provided tickets for a day of fun.
More than 111 students attended the event, and 37 of those students were presented with one-year scholarships to attend some of Florida’s top- ranked higher education institutions.
The scholarship winner in Gulf County was Jordan C. Pippin who attends Port St. Joe High School.
Juliette Shuler was selected from Liberty County and Genna Dietrich was chosen from Wakulla County.
