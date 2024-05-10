UF/IFAS Digest: Preparing for hurricane season; growing beer hops in Florida; identifying the best trees for the suburbs

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
Although plenty of Florida’s craft brewers advertise their libations as brewed with state-grown ingredients, a vital ingredient – hops – is not readily available within the Sunshine State. A University of Florida study currently underway, however, may help pave the way for a robust crop of Florida-grown hops.
Homeowners, business owners and others can plant the right tree in the right place in cities and suburbs with help from a newly relaunched website from University of Florida scientists.
"By planting species that are more suitable for a particular site, tree benefits can be maximized, management inputs can be reduced, and potential risks may be avoided,” said Ryan Klein, a UF/IFAS assistant professor of environmental horticulture.
University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences researchers are preparing for hurricane season with state-of-the-art monitoring equipment that will help them determine how extensively forests are damaged during individual hurricanes.
See cattle up close and find out how Florida ranchers bring beef to your dinner table at the 15th Annual Youth Field Day at the UF/IFAS Range Cattle Research and Education Center (RCREC) on June 27.
“As always, our goal is to excite students about agriculture and science, reveal future opportunities in those fields, and foster a love of learning, which will promote agriculture and good stewardship in this and future generations,” said Andrea Dunlap, marketing and communications specialist for the center.
The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) elected Andrew Hanson, Griffin Sr. Eminent Scholar and horticultural sciences professor at the University of Florida (UF), as a member at its 161st annual meeting.
NAS elects members in recognition of their achievements in original research. Membership is a mark of excellence in the scientific community and is considered one of the highest honors a scientist can receive, according to the academy.
The way we think, learn, and remember—what we call our cognitive health—changes as we age. The initial changes might be very modest, such as losing the ability to recall a specific word or name in the moment. A little memory loss as we age is normal, according to the National Institute on Aging. But, research has found that aging adults can better maintain cognitive health by eating healthy foods, staying active, and learning new skills, and other simple steps.
Do you drink many sugar sweetened drinks like regular soda, sweet tea or flavored coffee beverages? Maybe it is time to re-think your drink, as we say at Extension, and switch to non-sugary, healthier beverage choices. Water is an example of a great choice.
Gallberry (Ilex glabra) is a native evergreen shrub found in southeastern United States. It belongs to the holly family and typically grows in wetland habitats such as swamps, bogs, and moist woodlands. Introducing Gallberry as a replacement for non-native species like Mother of Millions offers several benefits.
Learn how UF/IFAS Researcher Dr. Carlos Silva and his team are using LiDAR Technology and AI to rapidly assess the impact of hurricanes on Florida's Forests.
Seeking to explore nutrient and moisture retention within Florida’s sandy soil, UF/IFAS Soil, Water and Ecosystems Services researchers at the 15-acre Siembra Farm in North Central Florida compared two different clays as soil amendments. By reducing the pore size of the soil, they improved the amount of water that the soil can hold and provide to plants.
Hurricane season starts June 1. Learn what staples your pantry should be stocked with in case of a hurricane or other natural disaster.
