Gulf Coast State College is hosting its “Student Services: After Hours” event for Fall 2024 registration on Tuesday, July 30th.

 

Formerly known as “Super Saturday,” this event is for prospective students interested in attending Gulf Coast State College and for current students ready to register for classes. 

 

The application fee is waived for all new students at this event.

 

Student Services: After Hours will be held at the Gulf Coast State College Gulf/Franklin Campus in Port St. Joe from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

 

This is an all-encompassing event for current and prospective students to register for classes, receive student IDs and parking decals, and meet with representatives from various departments who can help answer questions and provide guidance.

 

Academic program advisors and specialists from Admissions, Advising, Enrollment Services and Financial Aid will be available to provide one-on-one assistance and guide attendees through the enrollment and registration process.

 

Staff from Career Development, Veterans Services, TRiO and Student Accessibility Resources will also be on-hand to answer questions.

 

You can pre-register for the event at gulfcoast.edu.

 

https://www.gulfcoast.edu/campus-life/events.html 





