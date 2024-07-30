Gulf Coast State College
is hosting its “Student Services: After Hours” event for Fall 2024 registration
on Tuesday, July 30th.
Formerly known as “Super Saturday,” this event is for
prospective students interested in attending Gulf Coast State College and for current
students ready to register for classes.
The application fee is waived for all new students at
this event.
Student Services: After Hours will be held at the Gulf
Coast State College Gulf/Franklin Campus in Port St. Joe from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
This is an all-encompassing event for current and
prospective students to register for classes, receive student IDs and parking
decals, and meet with representatives from various departments who can help
answer questions and provide guidance.
Academic program advisors and specialists from
Admissions, Advising, Enrollment Services and Financial Aid will be available
to provide one-on-one assistance and guide attendees through the enrollment and
registration process.
Staff from Career Development, Veterans Services, TRiO
and Student Accessibility Resources will also be on-hand to answer questions.
You can pre-register for the event at gulfcoast.edu.
