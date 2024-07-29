Monday, July 29, 2024

Sweet SUMMERTIME! - The Monthly Newsletter from the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce

Greetings from the Carrabelle Chamber!
105 St. James Ave/Hwy 98 in Carrabelle


Do you or a loved one need help evacuating during a disaster?


During a hurricane or tropical storm that requires a mandatory evacuation of the county, Franklin County Emergency Management will provide transportation for residents to get to a shelter, all you need to do is apply.


To qualify you have to be a resident of Franklin County and currently do not have a means of transportation. If you choose to use our program remember that we can only take you to a designated shelter, shelters are not meant for comfort and should be a last resort if you have no where else to evacuate to.


﻿For more information and application form please visit: https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/evac-transportation/

Kessler Construction proudly announces the promotion of Sage Koury to Marketing Assistant. Since joining the company in January 2024, Sage has played a crucial role in the successful creation of three new editions of The Home Guide magazine, with more on the way, and has brought to life the new Kessler Construction Website.


Throughout her time with Kessler Construction, Sage has demonstrated exceptional dedication and creativity, contributing innovative ideas that have positively impacted our marketing initiatives. Her commitment to excellence and collaborative spirit have quickly made her an integral part of the KC team.


"I enjoy working with the KC team and feel both welcomed and encouraged inside and outside of work," said Sage Koury.


Fueled by her passion for marketing, Sage will continue to use her creative and proactive approach to further elevate Kessler Construction’s marketing efforts.


Kessler Construction is a design-build construction management firm, professionally managing your custom home or remodel from start to finish. The spirit of honesty and integrity are at the core of the company culture. Kessler Construction’s 5-Year Workmanship Warranty is notably un-matched and far above the required 1-year industry standard. Kessler Construction serves Tallahassee and the greater big bend area, visit www.KesslerConstructionLLC.com or call 850-997-4540 for more information.

CROOKED RIVER LIGHTHOUSE
FARMER'S MARKET!!
ALWAYS SOMETHING GOOD!
Every 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturday from 9-1!

THE LIST HAS GROWN QUITE A BIT!

* * * THANK YOU  * * *



PLEASE JOIN OR RENEW 2024-25 MEMBERSHIP WITH THE CHAMBER AND GET ON THE LIST!

WE NEED EVERYONE'S HELP WITH FUNDING THE

﻿FIREWORKS IN DECEMBER- Holiday on the Harbor Festival!

 

2K Web Group

Acentria Insurance

Across the Bay Stay

AIR CON of Wakulla

American Legion Post 82

Apalachicola Riverkeeper

C-Quarters Marina

Camp Gordon Johnston Museum

Carrabelle Artist Association

Centennial Bank

Coastal Realty Group﻿

Coles Lodge

Dickert Insurance

Duke Energy

Emerald Coast FCU

Fat Daddy's Smokehouse and Grill

Fisher & Friedman, PA

MHP Jordan Bayou, LLC

Marine Street Mercantile

Matt's Small Engine Repair

Stauffer Realty, LLC

Forgotten Coast Cultural Coalition

IC Blue Upholstery

Jordan Bayou Housing

Kessler Construction

Mornin' Bite

Pioneer Telephone Directories

Realtor Association of Franklin and Gulf Counties

Sand Castle Air BNB

Sandy Beach Properties

Sign Design

The Moorings of Carrabelle

The Pet Shop

Tow Boat US

Waste One


 

Members are crucial as we are anticipating fireworks for the Holiday on the Harbor, which is very expensive.


Below are the levels for sponsorship, however, any amount you would like to donate is much appreciated.


Holiday on the Harbor Street Festival and Boat Parade of Lights Dec 14th

Sponsorship Levels

Reminder for Chamber Members:

You are invited to forward to the chamber any announcements, changes, or updates for your business to be published in this newsletter.

Thanks for all your support through the years!


We're all in this together!

http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

