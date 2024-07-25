The Florida Department of Agriculture
is celebrating a record year for prescribed fires in state forests around the
state.
Over the past year the Florida Forest
Service applied prescribed fire to more than 227,000 acres on state forests across
Florida.
That’s more than double from the year
before.
Prescribed fire uses slow-moving,
low-grade fire to reduce the brush and overgrowth that would otherwise serve as
fuel for a dangerous wildfire.
Besides cutting down on hazardous
ground fuels, prescribed fires return nutrients to the soil, provide better
forage for wildlife and livestock, and help control certain plant and tree
diseases.
People who own forest land and are
interested in adding prescribed fire to their land management practices can get
state assistance in doing so.
In an average year, the Florida Forest
Service issues more than 88,000 prescribed burning authorizations.
In addition, there are currently more
than 1,600 certified prescribed burn managers in Florida that manage more than
2.3 million acres of agricultural and natural lands annually with prescribed
fire.
You can find out much more information
about prescribed burns and find numerous tools to help you with controlled
burns on-line at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
website.
https://www.fdacs.gov/Forest-Wildfire/Wildland-Fire/Prescribed-Fire/Prescribed-Fire-Tools-and-Information
No comments:
Post a Comment