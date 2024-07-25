This month is the second anniversary of the purple alert in Florida, and over the past 2 years they have helped quite a few people.
Since its inception, 447 Purple Alerts have been issued, and 438 individuals recovered.
Purple Alerts are issued when an adult goes missing who has a mental or cognitive disability that is not Alzheimer’s or Dementia.
They can also be issued for adults with an intellectual or developmental disability, a brain injury, or another physical, mental, or emotional disability not related to substance abuse.
Purple Alerts happen when the adult's disappearance indicates a credible threat of immediate danger or serious bodily harm to himself or herself, as determined by local law enforcement.
When state Purple Alerts are issued, the information is distributed to citizens who have signed up to receive the alerts and displayed on dynamic highway message signs when applicable.
The state alerts are also posted on the FDLE public website.
You can sign up to receive state Purple Alerts through email or text messages at http://www.missingchildrenalert.com/
