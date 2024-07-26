UF/IFAS News: space accelerator to open applications, calorie demands of Olympic athletes and much more

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
For the week beginning on July 22, 2024
July 22 was National Mango Day! This day celebrates the sweet, fragrant, and juicy mango, known as the king of fruits. Did you know mangoes originated in India over 5,000 years ago? At UF/IFAS, we’ve got you covered with expert insights from our blogs, EDIS publications, and English and Spanish infographics about this delicious fruit!
Recent research, programs, events and more.
We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
The Space-Edge Accelerator, a collaboration between the University of Florida, Blue Origin, and others opens applications for its inaugural program, offering entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to access space industry experts and resources.
As the 2024 Paris Olympics approach, UF experts calculate the calorie demands of Olympic athletes and design sample diets to sustain their rigorous daily workouts and intense training sessions.
High school teachers from across Florida attended UF's annual Scientist in Every School workshop, hosted by UF/IFAS and funded by NSF to develop lessons that will impact over 6,000 students, with a focus on Title I schools.
A UF/IFAS study reveals the limitations of non-repellent liquid termiticides in eliminating subterranean termite colonies, raising concerns about their efficacy in protecting homes in the southern United States.
The study led by Felipe Ferrao explores climate-smart coffee alternatives as climate change threatens Arabica production. Robusta coffee emerges as a resilient candidate to ensure global coffee supply.
Nuevo contenido en español para esta semana.
Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.
Los métodos innovadores están mejorando la producción de maracuyá en Florida. Los investigadores están abordando desafíos como inviernos fríos y enfermedades para mejorar el rendimiento y la calidad, beneficiando a la agricultura del estado.
Un estudio realizado en Homestead por Felipe Ferrao, de University of Florida/IFAS, investiga alternativas inteligentes para el café ante el cambio climático que amenaza la producción de arábica.
News from across the UF/IFAS network.
UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County's “Starter Kit” program provides essential information to the community, including a session on wetlands. Learn about the critical ecological services wetlands offer and why their preservation is vital to our well-being.
Becoming a 4-H volunteer can make a meaningful impact on kids' lives and your community. Help young people grow, build stronger communities, and enrich your own life through rewarding experiences.
Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.
Identify 90 caterpillar species with our detailed guide, curated by renowned entomologist Dr. Jaret C. Daniels. It features clear photos, essential identification tips, and background information, perfect for enthusiasts.
Learn how to make your yard wildlife-friendly! Our infographic covers identifying wildlife-friendly plants, safe pesticide use, and how to request wildlife-safe services from landscape professionals. Enhance your knowledge and protect local wildlife.
Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
News and Media Relations Team
No comments:
Post a Comment