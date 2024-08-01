Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Join us at the Wakulla County Community Center for our August Networking Luncheon. Our title sponsor is The Lodge at Wakulla Springs, who is also catering this lunch. More Information
All donated items will need to be at the school board office by August 7th
Dear Chamber Members,
I hope this message finds you well.As our community gears up for the start of a brand-new school year, the Wakulla County School District is organizing a special picnic to welcome and show gratitude to all its dedicated employees. This event is a wonderful opportunity for us to come together as a community and support those who are nurturing the young minds of our future.
We are reaching out to request your help in making this event memorable. The School District is seeking donations of gift cards or school supplies that can be used as door prizes during the picnic. Your contributions will not only provide much-needed resources but also serve as a token of appreciation for the hard work and commitment of our educators, administrators, and support staff.
Let’s show our support for the individuals who play such a crucial role in shaping the future of our community. Whether it’s a gift card to a local restaurant, a supply of notebooks, or any other school essentials, every donation will make a significant difference.
Thank you in advance for your generosity and support. Together, we can help create a positive and encouraging start to the school year for all Wakulla County School District employees.
Below you will find the letter from our School District Office.
Warm regards,
Heather Bryan Executive Director 850.926.1848
Dear Wakulla County Business Owner:
Wakulla County School District is dedicated to providing the best education experience available for all students. We believe that education is a collaborative effort, and our vision is to build strong partnerships with parents, community members and other stakeholders to support student learning and growth. We aspire to be a district that is responsive to the needs of our students and families, and that values diversity, equity and inclusion. The Wakulla County Schools employees are our most valuable asset and we strive to support, encourage and motivate them as a way to recognize and appreciate their efforts and achievements.
The Welcome Back Picnic will be held on August 9, 2024. We are looking for donations to use as door prizes during our event such as gift cards/certificates, filled baskets, items available in your store, etc.
We anticipate an audience of 500-700 employees. We will display a sponsor banner with all companies/organizations who support our event. If you have specific promotional materials that you would like us to display, please let us know.
We are able to pick-up any donations from you when available or you can send/drop them to the attention of:
Thank you for your consideration! We would very much appreciate any support you can provide for our event and hope you will consider make a positive difference with a generous donation.
Wakulla County Hiring Fair – Hiring Employers Encouraged to Register for a Booth
CareerSource Capital Region will host the Wakulla County Hiring Fair on October 2nd, 9am-12 noon, at the Wakulla Environmental Institute. Employers who will have vacant positions they are trying to fill are encouraged to register for a booth. Registration is free for up to two representatives from your company and includes 1 table and 2 chairs inside the fair. Only 12 booths are available, so don’t delay in registering! Email your company name and representative contact information to cbes@careersourcecapitalregion.com to register. Employer registration will close whenever all 12 booths have been filled.
We're gearing up for a rootin'-tootin' night filled with fun, laughter, and plenty of chances to shout "BINGO!" Don't miss out on grabbing your boots and bingo tickets while they're available! This is your chance to join us for a grand ol' evening that'll have you grinning from ear to ear. Whether you're a seasoned bingo pro or just looking for a good time, we’ve got something for everyone. So rally your friends and family, dust off those cowboy boots, and get ready for a night you won't soon forget. Tickets always sell fast, so make sure to snag yours before they're all gone! We can't wait to see y'all there and share in the excitement. Let's make it a night to remember! #BootsAndBingo#GoodTimes#yeehaw Fill out the form below: https://www.dropbox.com/.../2024-Boots-and-Bingo-Sponsor...
CareerSource Capital Region is launching "Find a Job Friday," an event for job seekers who have a profile on Employ Florida and a current resume. At these events, attendees can connect with employers at CareerSource Capital Region Career Centers on specific Fridays each month. The participating employers will have immediate job openings that they are looking to fill!
Benefits of Attending Find a Job Friday:
Direct Interaction: Attendees can meet recruiters and hiring managers face-to-face, make a personal impression, and receive immediate feedback, even potentially getting an on-the-spot interview.
Networking Opportunities: These events often gather professionals and job seekers from various industries, providing valuable networking opportunities that could lead to future career prospects.
Access to Multiple Employers and Companies: Connect with multiple actively hiring employers in one event. Learn about different company cultures and available positions directly from representatives to make informed decisions about where to apply.
Discover Hidden Opportunities: Not all job openings are publicly advertised; attending a Find a Job Friday event might uncover hidden job opportunities that are not listed online.
Overall, attending a Find a Job Friday can be a proactive step in a job search, offering numerous advantages that online applications may not provide.
“We encourage individuals who are looking for work to attend one or more Find a Job Friday events over the next year where many job vacancies are sure to be filled by capital area employers,” said Trish Yahn, Sr. Director at CareerSource Capital Region. She went on to say that “any employers with immediate job openings are encouraged to let us know that they would like to register for a booth at Find a Job Friday by emailing cbes@careersourcecapitalregion.com.”
Employers Planning to attend the August 2nd Find a Job Friday at the Wakulla Career Center include: *
Danfoss
Eden Springs Nursing and Rehab
Florida Department of Health
Wakulla County Schools
*employers subject to change
While the team looks to secure a location for Find a Job Friday events in Jefferson County, planned Find a Job Friday events over the next year include:
Keep Wakulla County Beautiful champions an Adopt-a-Road litter prevention program. This initiative enables citizens and businesses to show pride in Wakulla County by safely reducing the amount of unsightly trash and dangerous debris alongside county roadways. Rybak Realty adopted a one-mile section of Cajer Posey Road in Wakulla County (two miles of total roadway). The brokerage’s intent behind this adoption is to directly benefit the community through civic involvement and area beautification. Rybak Realty’s second of four scheduled 2024 clean-ups took place on June 15th from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. With four members of the community toting reusable bags from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Coastal Management Program, an entire Waste Management bin was filled with garbage and an entire recycling bin was filled with glass, aluminum, and plastic. Litter has the potential to pose a threat to the health and well-being of people and wildlife. Study after study shows “clean and green” neighborhoods tend to be safer than neighborhoods littered with garbage and automobile debris. Cleanliness matters. VOLUNTEER! Rybak Realty welcomes extra hands for its remaining 2024 clean-ups: September 14th and December 14th. Visit https://RybakRealty.US, dial 850-745-6047, and follow Rybak Realty, LLC on LinkedIn for additional information. Cannot physically volunteer? Consider sponsoring our volunteers by providing a refreshing snack. Teresa Hatler of D.R. Horton sponsored our June 15th clean-up.
Oyster Radio has changed the format of WFCX 100.5FM to 80's, 90's, and early 2000's Hits! Toon in and give them a listen!
If you have not been able to get into GrowthZone please reach out to Heather at the chamber office and she will help you. (850) 926-1848 Please keep an eye on your spam folder as we transition to GrowthZone. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out.
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
An article about your business or organization
A job listing for your business
An event your business or organization is hosting
Send it to: info@wakullacountychamber.com *Information shared with the chamber before 12:00pm Tuesday will be included in current weeks ENews. Anything after will be added in the following week.
